Pizza delivery driver robbed at knife point

A Knox County pizza delivery driver was allegedly robbed at knife point during a Christmas Eve delivery gone wrong.
Lonnie Mills, a driver for Snappy Tomato Pizza on Master Street in Corbin, recalled that from the moment the order was placed, he thought something was suspicious.
“[The subject] called from an out-of-state number…He wanted it delivered to Elaine Apartments off Standard Avenue but he wouldn’t give an apartment number. He said he’ll just meet the driver outside,” said Mills.
The subject also told employees he only had a $100 bill to pay for the $25 order and he needed change, which meant the driver would need to carry more money than normal.
Despite the unusual circumstances surrounding this order, Mills was happy to take the delivery. He even volunteered to switch with another driver who should have been the delivery person on this route.
The first few minutes of the delivery were normal, according to Mills. Pleasantries were exchanged and then Mills told the subject the order total. That’s when events turned south.
“I grab my bag and go to turn around and he’s like, ‘Well, you can just keep the food and give me the money instead,’” continued Mills, who then noticed the subject holding a small knife at his hip.
“I looked at him and said, ‘I’m not giving you any money. I can’t.’ Then [the subject] said, ‘I just got out of jail…I need money for Christmas.’”
At that point in the interaction, Mills backed away from the subject with his hand in his pocket to protect the money but he tripped over a curb, sending approximately $30 onto the ground in the process.
“When I fell, I flung my hand out and that caused [the money] to come out with it,” said Mills.
The subject grabbed the money off the ground and then fled on foot behind the apartment building. Mills ran to his van, called 911 and proceeded to chase the subject to no avail.
As far as Mills knows, police were not able to catch up with the subject although deputies did patrol the area for several hours. A call was placed to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office but was not returned by press time due to holiday hours.
The one silver lining from this incident is that Mills received no physical injuries from the robbery.
“I’m still mad. Still mad I couldn’t get ahold of the guy but yeah, I’m ok.”
If you have any information about this case, please call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 546-3181.