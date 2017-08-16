Pavilion construction progressing

A project nearly three years in the making is nearing completion.
If you’ve driven on Treuhaft Boulevard recently, you’ve seen construction is well under way on the Knox County Extension Office pavilion.
“They are on target to be done sometime near the end of September or early October,” said Renata Farmer, 4-H Youth Development Agent at the Extension Office. “Everything including the walking track, building and blacktop will be done.”
The pavilion will be a 5,600-square foot, freestanding structure with open sides and a metal roof. It will serve as a multi-purpose structure for several Knox County programs. This includes 4-H, Family and Consumer Sciences, Agriculture and Natural Resources and youth day camps.
Plumbing and electrical hookups along with a pull through design will also make the pavilion a perfect host site for the Knox County Farmer’s Market, which has floated to different sites across Knox County for several years.
Once construction is complete, the Extension Office will hold an open house and field day in October at the pavilion. When the exact date is announced, we will provide an additional update.