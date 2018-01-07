Patterson retires after 28 years in Circuit Court Clerk’s office

By TASHA STEWART
REPORTER
After 28 years of service as a deputy clerk for Greg Helton’s office, Veronica Patterson retired on December 28. Patterson said she has no big plans for retirement and is simply excited to spend more time with her family.
“For the first few months, I’m doing very little. I’ll have more time for the grandbabies,” said Patterson.
She also joked about being able to sleep past 6 a.m. for the first time in decades.
Patterson already has her replacement lined up, too. Donna Smith, Fiscal Court Clerk, has been training for the last few weeks and will now fill Patterson’s shoes. A replacement for Smith’s previous position has not been found, yet.
Of course, the hardest part about retirement is saying goodbye to those she has worked with for so many years.
“I’ll really miss my extended family here,” concluded Patterson.