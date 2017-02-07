Panthers show team effort with Leslie County win

Knox Central handled Leslie County on Monday, February 6, for a big 74-33 win.
Leslie County stayed close to the Panthers in the first quarter at 20-10, but Central showed a full team effort the remainder of the game. Leslie went on to only score an additional 24 points the remainder of the game, thanks to the Panthers’ explosive defense.
Sophomore Nick Martin was the leading scorer with 17 points. Senior Wade Liford scored 14 total, and Junior Markelle Turner had 13 total points. Nine other players contributed the remaining points in the game.