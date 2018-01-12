Panthers run win streak to eight with win over Bell County

Jaylen Adams scored 23 points and three other players reached double figures as the Knox Central Panthers ran their win streak to eight games with an 82-61 win over Bell County on Thursday.
Adams scored seven of his team’s 16-first quarter points and then added five points in each of the second and third quarters before finishing strong with six points over the last eight minutes. He hit eight of 10 shots from the free throw line during the contest.
Markelle Turner was next for Knox Central with 17 points, all coming in a less than 16 minute span. The senior sharpshooter exploded for 12 points in the second quarter and five in the third.
Jermel Carton was next for the winners with 12 points, followed by Nick Martin with 11.
Kevionte Turner added eight points for the Panthers, followed by Dalton Elliott with seven and Zach Patterson with four.
Knox Central trailed Bell County by two at the end of the first quarter, 18-16, but took control of the game in the second quarter by outscoring the visiting Bobcats 27-12.
The Panthers then outscored Bell County 20-17 in the third quarter and 19-14 in the fourth to seal the victory.
Knox Central, one of the Top 10 teams in the state according to the Associated Press Rankings, improved to 15-1 with the win. The Panthers will be back in action on Saturday when Tates Creek out of Lexington comes to town.
(Photo by Scott Warren/Barbourville Mountain Advocate)