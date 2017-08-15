Panthers look to get back to winning ways in season opener versus Letcher Co. Central

After losing their season opener the past two years, the Knox Central Panthers will be looking to get back to their winning ways when they kick off the 2017 campaign Friday at Letcher Co. Central.
Knox Central fell 8-7 versus Madison Central in game one a year ago after losing 49-0 the previous season to Bryan Station. Prior to that, the Panthers had opened the season with a win five straight years and 10 of the last 11.
Second-year head coach Fred Hoskins acknowledges the importance of coming out ahead on the scoreboard in the Panthers’ matchup with Letcher Co. Central, but not because it’s game one, rather because winning is the ultimate goal for his team.
“I believe we have a lot of mentally tough kids so it’s not going to crush them if we lose,” he said. “But I want to win every game. And these guys are the same way. They have a winners mentality. We all have the same goal and that’s to win every time we step on the field.”
For the full preview story on Knox Central’s matchup with Letcher Co. Central, make sure to pick up a copy of this week’s Mountain Advocate, which hits newsstands Wednesday afternoon.