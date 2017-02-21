Panthers head to finals after win over Tigers

The Knox Central Panthers and the Barbourville Tigers met in the first round of the 51st District Tournament, and the Panthers ended with the win 68-47.
Knox Central began the game 4-0 with five minutes left in the first, but the Tigers answered with Junior Trenton Schall scoring two points. A minute later, Schall gave the Tigers an additional three points, putting them down 8-5.
Panther Sophomore Dane Imel scored a two-pointer at 3:25, as the beginning to his 27-point run earning him the title as Player of the Game, then pushed the Panthers to a 12-point lead with less than 40 seconds left in the first.
The Tigers closed in on the Panthers to just four points with a three-pointer by Freshman JD McVey five minutes left in the second quarter.
Knox Central pulled ahead to a 14-point lead with baskets by Senior Wade Liford, Junior Markelle Turner, and Imel, but Barbourville decreased the deficit yet again. Tiger Freshman Shawn Vaughn shot two three-pointers within 30 seconds of each other, which led Sophomore Connor Bain to score two for just a six-point deficit before the half.
Imel scored 14 points in the fourth quarter for the Panthers to give them a lead big enough to hold the Tigers for the district win.
Imel was the leading Knox Central scorer with 27 total points.
Senior Christian Bunch led the Tigers with 11 points, and Senior Bradley Warren and Schall each added seven points.
Knox Central will be playing in the district championship game on Friday, February 24, against the winner of the Lynn Camp/Pineville boys game at 7 p.m.