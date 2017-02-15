Over 60 lose jobs

XEROX in Barbourville, KY announced 62 employees will be permanently terminated.
Those to be terminated are:
- 48 transaction processors
- 5 transaction SR processors
- 1 PROJ SUPP SR. Associate
- 1 SBU manager
- 1 SYST DEV principal
- 2 transaction PROC leads
- 2 transaction PROC managers
- 2 transaction PROC supervisors
According to the WARN notice submitted to the Kentucky Career Center, “the terminations will occur on or about April 12, 2017.”
