SUBSCRIBE   |   LOG-IN

Over 60 lose jobs

February 15, 2017
Tasha Stewart
Over 60 lose jobs

XEROX in Barbourville, KY announced 62 employees will be permanently terminated.

Those to be terminated are:

  • 48 transaction processors
  • 5 transaction SR processors
  • 1 PROJ SUPP SR. Associate
  • 1 SBU manager
  • 1 SYST DEV principal
  • 2 transaction PROC leads
  • 2 transaction PROC managers
  • 2 transaction PROC supervisors

According to the WARN notice submitted to the Kentucky Career Center, “the terminations will occur on or about April 12, 2017.”

For more information, see next week’s edition of The Mountain Advocate.

News