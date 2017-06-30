Oven Mitt turns two

The Oven Mitt restaurant, located on Knox Street in Barbourville, is celebrating its second birthday today, June 30. Owners Tonya and Anthony Liford are hopeful the next year is smooth sailing and the restaurant can avoid its terrible two phase.
To celebrate, The Oven Mitt is offering a lot of discounts, prizes and entertainment. At 6 p.m., Nick Liford will make an appearance at the restaurant to finish out the day with music. Oven Mitt will also welcome other local vendors to join the celebration. CRAVE will be on-site to serve up some of their gourmet shaved ice this afternoon.
“We want to thank the community for their continued support and look forward to serving them in the upcoming years,” said Tonya Liford.