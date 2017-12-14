Olympiad Teams Host Disney Christmas Dinner

By: Samantha Mills
Reporter
The Knox Central High School and Middle School Science Olympiad teams hosted a Christmas Dinner Party with Santa, along with thirty favorite Disney characters and superheroes in attendance. Students were able to get their faces painted, write and mail letters to Santa and get pictures with all their favorite Disney characters and Santa.
The Knox County Olympiad teams are a group of over 100 students who study design and build machines and other structures to compete in various competitions each year around the state. They have placed first at regionals every year since the club was formed and they consistently place among the top public schools in the state.
The Knox County Olympiad teams are a group of over 100 students who study design and build machines and other structures to compete in various competitions each year around the state. They have placed first at regionals every year since the club was formed and they consistently place among the top public schools in the state. Olympiad team coach Travis Mills said, “We always have several students who are awarded medals for placing top three in their competitions at both regional and state levels. We are so proud of the work and success of our students! This year they are hoping to continue the tradition for the fifth year in a row.”
All of the proceeds go to the Knox County Olympiad teams and will help provide supplies, lodging food and other means for taking the students to their competitions.