Officers identified in Saturday shooting

The Barbourville City Police Department released the following:
“[On] 07-22-17 officers of the Barbourville Police Department were involved in a shooting following a vehicle pursuit on 25E.
Three Barbourville officers were involved in the incident, with one officer firing shots, which struck the suspect.
All Barbourville officers are physically well and sustained no injuries requiring medical treatment.
The officers are still processing the events in this terrible and stressful incident and are placed on routine administrative leave, which is done following every shooting officers are involved in.
The officers are:
Adam Townsley
Eric Martin
Donnie Broughton
Charges are pending on Brandon Moses, Baxter, [K]Y, who was flown to UT Medical Center and must be extradited back to Knox County to face those charges.
The Kentucky State Police are investigating the incident.
We appreciate the support and kind words of the community.
A thank you to Knox S.O., Kentucky State Police and Knox EMS for their assistance.”