NWS issues winter weather advisory

The National Weather Service in Jackson, Ky has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Knox County for a wintry mix expected Sunday night.
“Light precipitation will overspread the area late Sunday night into Monday. This will start out as a mix of snow and sleet, before transitioning to freezing rain,” reads the advisory. “Minor accumulations of snow, sleet, and ice will result in difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Monday. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are expected, with less than a half inch of snow and sleet accumulation.”