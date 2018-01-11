NWS issues winter weather advisory

The National Weather Service in Jackson, Ky has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Knox County.
“Rain will change to snow from west to east late Friday and Friday evening as a strong cold front moves across the area. A brief period of mixed precipitation, including freezing rain and sleet will be possible before the precipitation changes to all snow. With quickly falling temperatures, roads will become icy and hazardous Friday night,” reads the advisory.
This advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. on Friday, January 12 to 7 a.m. on Saturday, January 13.