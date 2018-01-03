NWS issues hazardous weather outlook

The National Weather Service in Jackson, Ky has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Knox and other eastern Kentucky counties.
The NWS reports on Wednesday, January 3, another round of bitterly cold air will enter the area through the night behind a cold front. The risk of frostbite and hypothermia will be increased if precautions are not taken. In addition, poorly protected water pipes will be at continued risk of freezing. Make arrangements for outdoor pets and livestock to keep them sheltered. Light snow showers are expected on Wednesday night. Snowfall will remain under half an inch and there could be a few slick spots on roads.
The NWS reports the same conditions will continue through Tuesday, January 9.
If you are without heat, please call dispatch at 546-3441. Help for heat will be handled on a case-by-case basis.
Please exercise caution over the next few days. If you have to be outside, the Center for Disease Control recommends wearing a tightly woven, preferably wind-resistant coat or jacket, inner layers of light, warm clothing, mittens, hats, scarves and waterproof boots.
Due to the extremely cold temperatures, the Cumberland River has partially frozen over, pictured. Photos submitted by Barbourville Police Chief Winston Tye.