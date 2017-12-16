New owner for Stivers Center?

By JAY NOLAN
PUBLISHER
Union College is trying to buy the Stivers Aquatic and Wellness Center. The college was one of the founding partners, along with the city, county and KCEOC, who collaborated and formed an entity named Knox Partners to bring the facility to Barbourville. The multi-million dollar, one of a kind facility includes an Olympic size pool, diving platforms, and other fitness and exercise equipment. It serves thousands of people every year. For the past several years regional and statewide swimming tournaments have been hosted at the center. Currently the Stivers Center Board, a committee appointed by Knox Partners, manages the complex.
Union has set a public meeting for 6 p.m. on January 3, 2017 to present their plan to the community and also give people a chance to comment. (The official public notice is located on page A6 of this newspaper.)
