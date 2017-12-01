New Food City to open in Middlesboro, to offer GoCart grocery pickup service

Shelves are stocked in preparation for the much anticipated December 6th opening of the new Food City in Middlesboro, KY. The 56,300+ square foot supermarket is located on N. 11th Street and serves as a replacement for the existing location.
“The Middlesboro area residents have certainly been supportive of our company and we’re extremely excited to provide our loyal customers with this new, larger state-of-the-art Food City to replace the former outdated location,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.
The Middlesboro Food City contains some exciting new concepts and services. It is the company’s second location to include an in-store Starbucks, offering a wide assortment of blended hot and cold coffees and beverages. The bakery/deli includes a seating area large enough to accommodate 55+ diners, as well as a cozy fireplace, TV, Wi-Fi access, hot food bar, pizza oven, expanded cheese selections and fresh food bar with a wide variety of soup, wings, salad and fruit selections. Full service meat and seafood departments offer pre-marinated and seasoned oven ready products, plus a complete selection of top quality meats that are all-natural with no solutions added, including Certified Angus Beef and fresh sushi. In-house meat cutters hand cut steaks and fresh meat to order. Expanded grocery, frozen food and produce departments go well beyond the normal fare with a huge selection of gourmet, international and specialty items. The Food City Floral Boutique is staffed with a designer seven days per week, offering a full assortment of fresh-cut floral arrangements, bouquets, gift items and more. Rapid checkout service is provided by seven traditional check-out lanes, one express lane and four self-check-outs. The Food City Pharmacy includes an on-staff pharmacy consultant and drive-thru, and the Food City Gas N’ Go features a large five pump station, including diesel fuel. The new store is also equipped with several award winning energy saving concepts, ranging from energy efficient glass cooler doors, parking lot lights and refrigeration systems to motion sensors and 100% LED lighting, as well as an open rafter ceiling design.
The Middlesboro Food City will also offer the added convenience of GoCart curbside pick-up. Customers can select their purchases on-line at foodcity.com and their order will be filled by a professional shopper and loaded into their vehicle when they arrive at the store. Payment can be made on-line or by credit or debit card at the time of pick-up.
“I’m confident that our customers are going to be extremely pleased with their new, much improved Food City and will agree that it was well worth the wait,” says long-time store manager, Richard Smith.