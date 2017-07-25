Nearly $10,000 in crystal meth seized in bust

A drug bust at Flat Lick netted approximately one half pound of crystal meth, with a street value of $8,000 to $10,000.
After receiving information of possible drug activity on Hales Lane in Flat Lick, Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith, along with Deputies Sam Mullins and John Hunter conducted an investigation on Monday, July 24, 2017, where approximately one half pound of crystal methamphetamine, several Suboxone strips and several unidentified tablets were seized along with scales, other assorted drug trafficking items, three weapons, two vehicles and a large amount of cash.
“This is one of the largest crystal methamphetamine drug seizures with an arrest since being in office,” said Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith. “This continues our fight on illegal drug trafficking in Knox County.”
Arthur Frank Miller Jr., 56 of Flat Lick, was arrested at his residence on Hales Lane and charged with trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree (2 counts) and carrying concealed deadly weapon.
A female at the residence, Barbara Stapleton, 37 of Flat Lick, was also arrested on a Bell County bench warrant for failure to pay the fines on no insurance and one headlight charges.
Miller and Stapleton were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Anyone with illegal drug information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office’ anonymous drug tip hotline at 606-595-8105.