National Weather Service – Special Weather Statement

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement regarding strong thunderstorms in the area.
The statement reads:
“…A Strong Thunderstorm will affect central Bell… Knox and central Whitley Counties….
At 1:33 p.m. EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Goldbug, or near Williamsburg, moving east at 50 mph.
Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Williamsburg, Barbourville, Pineville, Julip, Artemus, Swan Lake,
Clate, Birdseye, Barnyard, Ponza, Salt Gum, Verne, Goldbug, Gausdale,
King, Louden, Blanche, Krupp, Youngs Creek and Clear Creek Springs.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.”