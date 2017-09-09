Murder case awaits trial date

A Corbin woman is still waiting on a trial date for charges of murder.
For seven months, the case against Deborah Bryant Poore, 55, has stalled as supplemental discoveries have been requested from both sides. At a pretrial conference Friday, Sept. 1, Circuit Judge Michael Caperton set the case for another trial date. Poore was instructed to return to court 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1.
Poore allegedly stabbed her boyfriend Steven Burke, 54, at their home on Lois Lane in Corbin Tuesday, Feb. 9. Knox County Coroner Mike Blevins pronounced Burke dead at the scene, sustaining a single stab wound to the chest.
Kentucky State Police later found Poore in Clay County where she ran out of gas. According to the arrest citation, upon questioning, Poore “admitted to stabbing her boyfriend (Steven Burke) during a verbal dispute at their residence in Knox County. She then left the residence in Steven’s deceased mother’s vehicle and drove to Clay County.”
When Poore left the residence, she did not know what condition Burke was in.
Poore was arrested and charged with a single count of murder.