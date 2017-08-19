Multi-vehicle collision in Flat Lick

Multiple people were injured today, August 19, following a three-vehicle accident on 25E near Creek Mart in Flat Lick.
According to Kentucky State Police Trooper Greg Hill, the operator of a Kia SUV was traveling south on 25E and entered the median for an unknown reason. As the vehicle exited the median, it struck a Honda SUV, causing the main collision. The Kia remained in the middle of 25E while the Honda landed on its side off the road.
A third vehicle, an Oldsmobile 442, was involved in the accident after trying to avoid contact with the first two vehicles.
The operator of the Kia was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Trooper Hill confirmed people were ejected from the overturned Honda. The remaining individuals involved in the accident were transported to Barbourville ARH Hospital by Knox County EMS.
We will have the complete story on this accident in next week’s Mountain Advocate.