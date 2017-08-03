MOUNTAIN ADVOCATE EXCLUSIVE: Over $50,000 in drugs seized in bust

Knox Co Sheriff Mike Smith and Deputies Sam Mullins & Carl Frith conducted a drug investigation at a residence on Wilton Lake Road at Woodbine on Wednesday evening.
As a result of the investigation, an estimated 1,000 pills were seized with a approximate total street value of over $50,000. An assortment of oxycodone, oxymorphone, Lortabs, Xanax and other assorted scheduled narcotics well as a large amount of pressed marijuana were seized. Due to the large amount of illegal drugs seized this is considered to be a mid to upper level drug dealer. It is suspected that this individual has out of state drug supply connection.
James Bradly Combs, 39, was arrested and charged with Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, Trafficking in a controlled substance 2nd degree, Trafficking in a controlled substance 3rd degree, Trafficking in Marijuana over eight ounces.
He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
“This continues our fight against illegal drug trafficking in Knox County,” said Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith.