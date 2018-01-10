Monday march, speaker to honor King

An annual celebration of the life of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King will take place on Monday, January 15.
The celebration, sponsored by the Barbourville Women of Vision Club, will begin with a commemorative march from the Union Plaza Shopping Center to the Courthouse, beginning at 11 a.m. Those wishing to participate in the march should assemble with the group at 10:45 a.m.
The procession will travel down Knox Street, ending at the Knox County Courthouse, where a program will begin at 11:30 a.m., with keynote speaker, Rev. Louise Spencer. Rev. Spencer is the pastor of Wayman Chapel A.M.E. (African Methodist Episcopal) Church in the Boone Height community of Barbourville. Before her pastorate at Wayman Chapel, Rev. Spencer served in various ministry positions, and retired from the federal government in 2005 after 29 years, four of which were spent in the United States Army.
Following the program, a free luncheon will be held at St. Gregory Catholic Church, located at 329 Sycamore Street in Barbourville.
All events are free and open to the public.