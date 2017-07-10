Mistrial declared in murder case

A mistrial was declared today, July 10, in a 2014 murder case.
Before jurors could even hear opening remarks, Circuit Judge David Williams announced that new information had been made available and dismissed the jury.
Patrick Baker, along with Elijah Messer, Angelia Mills, Christopher Wagner and Stephanie Smith were accused of murdering Donald Mills in May 2014. Baker, along with Wagner, allegedly gained access to Mill’s home. Once inside, Baker allegedly shot and killed Mills. Wagner later accepted a plea offer from the Commonwealth and was sentence to 15 years to serve.
Baker’s trail was rescheduled for an October date.
