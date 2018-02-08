Missing person in Bell County

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE: On February 6, 2018 Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call about a missing individual in Bell County. Trooper Keith Baker responded and began an investigation after family members notified Post.
Preliminary investigation indicates that Johnny Carnes, 42, of Pineville was last seen walking on the rail road tracks between Belcher Road and Dorton Branch located in the Pineville community of Bell County. Mr. Carnes was last seen wearing blue jeans, camouflage boots and a burnt orange hoodie while walking late at night on the tracks. Mr. Carnes is a white male weighing 130 lbs, and 6’4’’. He also has short black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a heart on his chest and a “Nike Swoosh “on his upper arm.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact KSP Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131. Case is still under investigation by Det. Justin Barton.