Mills joins staff as news reporter

The Mountain Advocate, in keeping with its local-first process, welcomes Barbourville native Samantha Phipps Mills to our staff as a news reporter.
Mills is a 2007 graduate of Barbourville High School, and has studied at Southeast Community and Technical College as well as Eastern Kentucky University.
“All my life, my family and I have read The Mountain Advocate,” said Mills. “For me to now be a part of the newspaper as a reporter is very exciting! I’m looking forward to seeing what my future holds with The Mountain Advocate.”
Hitting the ground running this week, Mills has attended several meetings and events while in training and will continue to meet people in the community.
“I am happy to have Sam join our team here at the paper. Her ability and eagerness has been impressionable, and I look forward to seeing great things from her going forward,” said Mountain Advocate Editor Charles Myrick. “I can’t wait to add her name to our wall of Kentucky Press Association awards. I believe her skills and passion for the job will prove to be a great asset to The Mountain Advocate.”
Mills’ primary news coverage will include crime, schools, political and feature writing, as well as helping manage the newspaper’s social media presence on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. She joins Myrick, Tasha Stewart (reporter), Wade Holland (Sports Editor), Maria Swafford (Advertising Manager) and Jay Nolan (Publisher), forming a solid local news team.