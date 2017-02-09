Meth investigation leads to arrest

A Flat Lick man is behind bars after an investigation by Appalachia Narcotics Investigations.
Everett Miller Jr., 52, was charged with three counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance following month of investigations regarding the illegal selling of crystal meth in the Flat Lick area. According to a press release from Kentucky State Police, additional charges are pending.
Miller is lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash bond.
Appalachia Narcotics Investigations is a multi-agency drug investigative unit consisting of detectives from the Kentucky State Police, Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Harlan County Sheriff’s Office and the Pineville Police Department.