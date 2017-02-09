SUBSCRIBE   |   LOG-IN

February 9, 2017
Charles Myrick
Meth investigation leads to arrest

 

Everett Miller Jr

A Flat Lick man is behind bars after an investigation by Appalachia Narcotics Investigations.

Everett Miller Jr., 52, was charged with three counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance following month of investigations regarding the illegal selling of crystal meth in the Flat Lick area. According to a press release from Kentucky State Police, additional charges are pending.

Miller is lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash bond.

Appalachia Narcotics Investigations is a multi-agency drug investigative unit consisting of detectives from the Kentucky State Police, Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Harlan County Sheriff’s Office and the Pineville Police Department.

