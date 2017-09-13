Mayor, Police hold moment of silence on 9-11

On September 11, 2001 at 8:45 a.m., a hijacked airplane crashed into the north World Trade Center tower. To remember those events and honor the sacrifice made by first responders, Mayor David Thompson and Barbourville Police Officers Eric Martin and Adam Townsley met outside the court house to hold a moment of silence.
“No matter who you, everyone remembers what happened on September 11. Everybody remembers what they were doing that morning. I think the younger children who weren’t old enough to remember what happened, it’s good to come back and remember it each year so they are aware of what happened and so no one ever forgets,” said Mayor David Thompson.