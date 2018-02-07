Mayor, council salaries to be set at meeting

Barbourville mayor’s and the city council’s salaries are to be discussed and set at the February 8 monthly City Council meeting to be held at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Their salaries were last set during the February 9, 2017 council meeting. Mayor David Thompson’s salary was unanimously set at $12,000 per year and council member’s salaries were set at $1,200 per year.
The council will also hear the first and only reading of Municipal Order No. 2018-2, an amendment to the city’s personnel policy which recently underwent changes to separate the pay classification and compensation plans and update existing policies.