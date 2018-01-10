Maturing Lady Wildcats rally past Jackson Co.

After losing so much to graduation from last season’s District 51 championship squad, it was a given that the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats were going to be young and inexperienced this season.
And five weeks into the campaign, that has held true as Lynn Camp has battled youthful mistakes in an up-and-down season.
But after watching his team battle back from a double-digit deficit and then hold off a strong rally by visiting Jackson County on Saturday in a 64-59 win, Lynn Camp Coach Richard Jones believes his team is starting to mature. And with the All A Classic happening this week, it could not have come at a better time.
“That’s what we’re hoping,” said Jones in reference to the comeback victory being a sign of maturity. “When they got us down early, I was afraid they were going to blow us out.”
Junior guard Bradi Coe, who leads the team in scoring at more than 15 points per game, agree that the win is a sign that things are starting to come together as the team gains experience.
“We’ve had to rely on one or two players in the past, but today we really played well as a team and everyone contributed,” she said.
Haley Walker the Lady Cats’ lone senior, echoed her teammates’ thoughts about the team growing up and said she believes it’s a sign of things to come with continued improvement.
“It is a sign of maturity, most definitely,” she said. “We’ve just got to keep playing as a team.”
Lynn Camp was sluggish out of the gates and struggled with turnovers and mental errors as Jackson County worked its way to a quick 10-point advantage at 16-6.
But the Lady Wildcats never got down on themselves and continued to battle. Lynn Camp then had to withstand a furious rally down the stretch to hold on for the victory.
According to Jones, minus the first few minutes of the contest, this was the best he has seen his team play this far. The 56 points were the most scored by the Lady Cats in more than a month. And their work under the boards was impressive.
And to top it all off, the Lady Wildcats had three players score in double digits, and multiple others play a vital role in the win.
“This is probably the best all-around game we’ve played all year,” said Jones. “We didn’t have to rely on Bradi or just one person to lead us. Tonight it was more of a team effort and we had a lot of players contribute. And it was our best job we’ve done in rebounding all year.”
Molly White led Lynn Camp in scoring with 17 points, followed Jayda Rogers with a near double-double of 14 points and nine rebounds.
Walker was next with 13 points and came up big multiple times in clutch situations.
“We’ve been on Molly about being more aggressive and trying to score,” said Jones. “Last year she was a starter for us but she was more of a role player. Now we are pushing her to be a scorer for us. And she is making tremendous strikes in that area.
“Haley is our only senior,” continued the Lynn Camp coach. “She broke her foot her sophomore year and it kept her out for most of her junior year, too. I’m really happy for her cause she has worked really hard to get where she is.”
Coe was next for Lynn Camp with nine points, while Jasmine Rogers rounded out the scoring with three.
The win, which puts Lynn Camp at .500 for the first time since week one of the season, gives the Lady Cats four wins in their last five games.
“We just have to keep improving and playing as a team,” commented Coe on the keys to future success. “Everyone has to score and not get down on each other when things are tough.”