Masons donate bikes to county children

In an effort to become more transparent in the community and give back, Mountain Lodge #187 donated 14 bicycles to local schools as part of their Masonic Bicycle Attendance Program on November 11.
“For years now, Masons have kind of hid before our doors and walls and we haven’t been real visible. We’re trying to get out in communities more and this is just one way we’re going to do it,” said lodge member Clinton Mays. “We do this to help the community.”
