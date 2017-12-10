Markelle Turner stars as MVP; Imel, Martin win accolades at WYMT Mountain Classic

Below is a list of award winners from the 2017 WYMT Mountain Classic. Knox Central won the boys’ championship, while Harlan County brought home the hardware in the girls’ bracket.
Knox Central senior Markelle Turner was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. He was joined by teammates Dane Imel and Nick Martin on the All-Tournament Team.
Boys All-Tournament Team:
Deven Stone, Wolfe County
Christian Mounts, Pike Central
Darron Whitaker, Leslie County
Richard Cornett, Perry Central
Jacob Curry, Clay County
Isaac Caudill, Knott Central
Brady Conn, Floyd Central
JR Tackett, Floyd Central
Dane Imel, Knox Central
Nick Martin, Knox Central
Most Valuable Player: Markelle Turner, Knox Central
Tony Turner 110% Award: Jacob Woolum, Perry Central
Coach Wayne Martin Sportsmanship Award: Tyler Dixon, Leslie County
Coach Wayne Martin Leadership Scholarship Award:
Isaac Caudill, Knott Central
Subway 6th Man Award: Ethan Smith-Mills, Floyd Central
Cheerleading:
1st place: Perry Central High School
2nd place: Pike Central High School
Girls All-Tournament Team:
Anna Keaton, Paintsville
Hannah Lawson, North Laurel
Lexy Meyers, Leslie County
Jada Higgins, Knott Central
Ally Collett, South Laurel
Amerah Steele, South Laurel
Kaylea Gross, Harlan County
Phebe McHargue, Harlan County
Tony Turner 110% Award: Diana Morgan, South Laurel
Coach Wayne Martin Sportsmanship Award: Madison Sheppard, North Laurel
Coach Wayne Martin Leadership Scholarship Award:
Lainey Cox, Harlan County
Subway 6th Man Award: Breann Turner, Harlan County
Cheerleading:
1st place: Harlan County High School
2nd place: Leslie County High School