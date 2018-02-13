Man pleads guilty in pharmacy burglaries

One of eight men facing federal charges in connection with a string of pharmacy burglaries in Kentucky and Tennessee has made a motion to enter a guilty plea.
U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Hanly A. Ingram approved the motion for rearraignment filed by 44-year-old Anthony Bosio, ordering the hearing be held at 3 p.m. Monday.
Bossio is accused of conspiring with co-defendants Robert Nunley, Christopher Land, Kenneth Britton, Randy Stiefel and Jamie Sweeton to distribute assorted controlled substances, including a quantity of pills containing oxycodone between Dec. 2010 and Oct. 2015.
The indictment alleges that three of the co-defendants, Nunley, Land and Sweeton, aided and abetted each other in entering Save-Rite Pharmacy and Stephanie’s Down Home Pharmacy in Corbin with the intent to steal controlled substances with a replacement cost exceeding $500.
