Man kicks in woman’s door

By SAMANTHA MILLS
REPORTER
A Flat Lick man is in jail after allegedly kicking in a woman’s door on Evergreen Road in Flat Lick. On Wednesday, December 6, 2017 Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Claude Hudson responded to a report of a burglary in progress.
The female victim stated that Matthew Warren had beat on her door and kicked it open. Once Warren was inside, he allegedly ran at her in rage, yelling he wanted his keys.
