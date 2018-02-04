Man indicted for attempted murder, rape, kidnapping

A Barbourville man has been indicted on attempted murder, rape and kidnapping charges after police say he held a woman against her will, raped her and stabbed her repeatedly.
A Knox County Grand Jury returned the indictment Friday, January 26, charging Fred Brown, 45 of Ruggles Street, with one count each of attempted murder, rape in the first degree, unlawful imprisonment in the first degree, and persistent felony offender in the first degree.
A call to 9-1-1 on Thursday, November 23 led Barbourville Police to a residence on Ruggles Street where they found a 39-year-old female, immobile in a bed, covered in blood and suffering from blood loss. Officers remained with her until Knox EMS workers could respond. She was then transported to a waiting helicopter that took her to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment.
The victim told police that Brown held her against her will for an unknown amount of time, repeatedly stabbing and raping her and stabbing her again. She was found to have over 25 penetrating wounds and dozens more superficial slices, cuts and jab marks.
Brown was held on a $250,000 bond.
This isn’t Brown’s first run-in with law enforcement. His past convictions include assault in the first degree in 2007, where he was sentenced to 12 years; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in 2002, where he was sentenced to two years, and was sentenced to one year for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicant, fourth offense in 1996.
The Grand Jury also returned the following indictments:
