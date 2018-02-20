Man arrested on drug charges

A Barbourville man is behind bars after allegedly driving a stolen vehicle with drug paraphernalia found inside.
On February 12 at approximately 9:35 a.m., Deputy Claude Hudson was traveling south on KY 3439 when a vehicle traveling north swerved over the center line. While conducting a traffic stop, Deputy Hudson observed the driver, Kevin J. Carnes, 39, of Barbourville, attempting to hide a zip lock bag containing a spoon with drug residue underneath the seat.
