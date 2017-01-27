Lynn Camp vs McCreary highlights

The Lynn Camp Wildcats took on McCreary Central on Thursday, January 26, hoping for a second win this season against the Raiders. The Wildcats fell 74-49.
Lynn Camp kept the game close until the second quarter where they allowed McCreary to pull ahead to an 11-point lead.
Junior Tanner Boggs played his second game with the Wildcats and was the leading scorer with 17 points. Junior Jacob Bundy and Sophomore Marcus Hollin each had seven total points.
Lynn Camp will be playing Red Bird at home in a double-header on Monday, January 30, following the girls game at 7:30 p.m.