Lynn Camp to host Jenkins for Homecoming, 9/11 Tribute

It’s going to be an exciting day of football at Lynn Camp High School on Friday, September 15 and fans are certain to get their money’s worth.
The day will start at 5:30 p.m. with Lynn Camp’s Homecoming Ceremony where the king and queen will be honored and the underclassmen princes and princesses will be announced.
Following Homecoming will be Lynn Camp’s Fourth Annual 9/11 Tribute where the school will honor local first responders, firemen and police for their service with a 7 p.m. ceremony that includes having them and their vehicles lined up on the track around the field.
And after all that excitement will be kickoff between Lynn Camp and Jenkins High School, which is expected to be a high-scoring battle, at least for Lynn Camp.
Lynn Camp comes into the game with a 1-2 record that does not do justice to how well the Wildcats have played. Lynn Camp’s two losses have been hard-fought battles against teams that currently have a combined record of 7-1.
