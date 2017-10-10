SUBSCRIBE   |   LOG-IN

Lynn Camp moves up, Knox Central drops, in new AP football rankings

October 10, 2017
Wade Holland
CLASS A


Rank-School-(FPV)       Rcd   TP   Pvs

1. Paintsville (9)                6-1   169   1

2. Beechwood (8)             5-2   160   2

3. Hazard                          5-1   138   3

4. Kentucky Country Day  6-1   120   4

5. Ludlow (1)                     7-0   112   5

6. Raceland                       4-3    75   7

7. Russellville                    5-2    68   6

8. Paris                              6-1    50   8

9. Pikeville                         2-4    26   10

10. Williamsburg                4-3    21   NR

Others receiving votes: Holy Cross 14. Bracken County 12. Lynn Camp 10. Eminence 9. Frankfort 6.

 

CLASS 2-A

Rank-School-(FPV)         Rcd   TP   Pvs

1. DeSales (8)                    7-0   169   2

2. Danville (9)                     8-0   165   1

3. Mayfield                          6-1   138   3

4. Lexington Christian (1)   7-0   137   4

5. Newport Central Catholic 4-3   94   7

6. Christian Academy           5-2   81   5

7. Somerset                          5-3   76   6

8. Glasgow                           5-2   49   8

9. Walton-Verona                 5-2   39   9

10. Owensboro Catholic      5-3   20   10

Others receiving votes: Prestonsburg 9. Monroe County 8. Lloyd Memorial 3. Leslie County 2.

 

CLASS 3-A

Rank-School-(FPV)      Rcd   TP   Pvs

1. Belfry (14)                    6-1   171   1

2. Corbin (2)                     6-1   157   2

3. Boyle County                6-1   133   3

4. Central                          5-2   123   4

5. Elizabethtown               6-1   108   5

6. Caldwell County           7-1     87   6

7. Casey County (1)         7-0     70   7

8. LaRue County (1)         7-0    57    8

9. Lexington Catholic        4-3    49   9

10. Fleming County          6-1    10   NR

CLASS 4-A

Rank-School-(FPV)             Rcd   TP   Pvs

1. Johnson Central (18)          7-0   180   1

2. Wayne County                     7-1   161   2

3. Collins                                  5-2   136   3

4. Ashland Blazer                     6-2   127   4

5. Logan County                       7-0     87   6

6. Franklin-Simpson                  4-3    73   5

7. Rockcastle County                5-2    72   7

8. Shelby County                       5-2   34   T9

9. Knox Central                          5-2   28   8

10. Madisonville-North Hopkins 5-2   21  NR

(tie) Scott                                   4-3    21  NR

Others receiving votes: Mercer County 12. Allen County-Scottsville 11. Bourbon County 10. Taylor County 9. John Hardin 5. East Jessamine 2. Western 1.

 

CLASS 5-A

Rank-School-(FPV)          Rcd   TP   Pvs

1. Covington Catholic (16)   7-0   169   1

2. Bowling Green (1)            5-2   140   2

3. Christian County               7-0   133   T3

4. South Warren                    7-1   109   T3

5. South Oldham                   6-1     92   5

6. Southwestern                    5-2     67   7

7. Madison Southern             5-2     60   8

8. Anderson County               6-1    42   9

9. North Laurel                       6-2    31   NR

(tie) Perry County Central      6-1    31   6

Others receiving votes: Harlan County 16. Apollo 16. Whitley County 13. Owensboro 8. Highlands 4. Graves County 3. Fern Creek 1.

 

CLASS 6-A

Rank-School-(FPV)       Rcd   TP   Pvs

1. Trinity (17)                   8-0   170   1

2. Male                            7-1   141   2

3. St. Xavier                    6-1   139   3

4. Simon Kenton             8-0   112   4

5. Scott County               6-2   102   5

6. Pleasure Ridge Park   5-2     88   6

7. Ryle                             5-2     71   8

8. Frederick Douglass     5-2     43   7

9. Butler                           5-3    23   9

10. Campbell County      5-2    20   NR

Others receiving votes: Tates Creek 14. Central Hardin 7. Ohio County 3. Meade County 1. Ballard 1.

News