Lynn Camp moves up, Knox Central drops, in new AP football rankings

CLASS A
Rank-School-(FPV) Rcd TP Pvs
1. Paintsville (9) 6-1 169 1
2. Beechwood (8) 5-2 160 2
3. Hazard 5-1 138 3
4. Kentucky Country Day 6-1 120 4
5. Ludlow (1) 7-0 112 5
6. Raceland 4-3 75 7
7. Russellville 5-2 68 6
8. Paris 6-1 50 8
9. Pikeville 2-4 26 10
10. Williamsburg 4-3 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Holy Cross 14. Bracken County 12. Lynn Camp 10. Eminence 9. Frankfort 6.
CLASS 2-A
Rank-School-(FPV) Rcd TP Pvs
1. DeSales (8) 7-0 169 2
2. Danville (9) 8-0 165 1
3. Mayfield 6-1 138 3
4. Lexington Christian (1) 7-0 137 4
5. Newport Central Catholic 4-3 94 7
6. Christian Academy 5-2 81 5
7. Somerset 5-3 76 6
8. Glasgow 5-2 49 8
9. Walton-Verona 5-2 39 9
10. Owensboro Catholic 5-3 20 10
Others receiving votes: Prestonsburg 9. Monroe County 8. Lloyd Memorial 3. Leslie County 2.
CLASS 3-A
Rank-School-(FPV) Rcd TP Pvs
1. Belfry (14) 6-1 171 1
2. Corbin (2) 6-1 157 2
3. Boyle County 6-1 133 3
4. Central 5-2 123 4
5. Elizabethtown 6-1 108 5
6. Caldwell County 7-1 87 6
7. Casey County (1) 7-0 70 7
8. LaRue County (1) 7-0 57 8
9. Lexington Catholic 4-3 49 9
10. Fleming County 6-1 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Bell County 7. Bath County 5. Western Hills 5. Union County 3. Lawrence County 3. Paducah Tilghman 2captions settings, opens captions settings dialocaptions off, selected
Captions
CLASS 4-A
Rank-School-(FPV) Rcd TP Pvs
1. Johnson Central (18) 7-0 180 1
2. Wayne County 7-1 161 2
3. Collins 5-2 136 3
4. Ashland Blazer 6-2 127 4
5. Logan County 7-0 87 6
6. Franklin-Simpson 4-3 73 5
7. Rockcastle County 5-2 72 7
8. Shelby County 5-2 34 T9
9. Knox Central 5-2 28 8
10. Madisonville-North Hopkins 5-2 21 NR
(tie) Scott 4-3 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Mercer County 12. Allen County-Scottsville 11. Bourbon County 10. Taylor County 9. John Hardin 5. East Jessamine 2. Western 1.
CLASS 5-A
Rank-School-(FPV) Rcd TP Pvs
1. Covington Catholic (16) 7-0 169 1
2. Bowling Green (1) 5-2 140 2
3. Christian County 7-0 133 T3
4. South Warren 7-1 109 T3
5. South Oldham 6-1 92 5
6. Southwestern 5-2 67 7
7. Madison Southern 5-2 60 8
8. Anderson County 6-1 42 9
9. North Laurel 6-2 31 NR
(tie) Perry County Central 6-1 31 6
Others receiving votes: Harlan County 16. Apollo 16. Whitley County 13. Owensboro 8. Highlands 4. Graves County 3. Fern Creek 1.
CLASS 6-A
Rank-School-(FPV) Rcd TP Pvs
1. Trinity (17) 8-0 170 1
2. Male 7-1 141 2
3. St. Xavier 6-1 139 3
4. Simon Kenton 8-0 112 4
5. Scott County 6-2 102 5
6. Pleasure Ridge Park 5-2 88 6
7. Ryle 5-2 71 8
8. Frederick Douglass 5-2 43 7
9. Butler 5-3 23 9
10. Campbell County 5-2 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Tates Creek 14. Central Hardin 7. Ohio County 3. Meade County 1. Ballard 1.