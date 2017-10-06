Lynn Camp ends five-year district drought with 53-0 win

Dalton Cook scored three touchdowns and three other players reached the end zone two times each to lead Lynn Camp to a dominating 53-0 win over Pineville, ending a five-year district drought for the Wildcats.
The win is the first district victory for Lynn Camp since October 5, 2012 when he Wildcats beat Berea. Lynn Camp had lost 14 straight since then against district rivals.
Cook scored on runs of 23 and 34 yards, and also hauled in a four-yard touchdown pass to lead the Wildcats. Eric Mitchell, who threw the pass that Cook caught for a touchdown, also ran for a one-yard touchdown in the win.
Brenton Medlin, who scored the game’s first touchdown, had touchdown runs of 40 and five yards for Lynn Camp, while teammate David Griffith reached the end zone on runs from 24 and 12 yards out.
A full game report with comments and stats will be in this week’s edition of The Mountain Advocate.