Lynn Camp downs Pineville 10-3

Senior Caleb Gray led the Wildcats to a 10-3 win over Pineville with four RBIs on three hits, with a double and a single, at the plate.
Lynn Camp took the lead early in the first, but Pineville tied it up in the second. In the third inning, the Wildcats woke up their bats to score five runs on doubles by Senior Caleb Gray, Junior Eric Emery, and Freshman Chase Brown and a single by Freshman Datrick Roberts.
Sophomore Gage Hill pitched for five innings giving up only one run on one hit, while striking out eight to earn the win.
Lynn Camp is headed to a double-header at Washburn, Tn. on Friday, April 28, beginning at 6 p.m.