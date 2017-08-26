Longest subscriber?

Publisher Jay Nolan (left) welcomes Roy Jeffers (right) to the Mountain Advocate newspaper office. Jeffers, a Knox resident since 1929, is a WWII veteran, ran the EK Wood Products business in Knox County for 44 years, has a son Steve, and grandson Kyle. Now 93, he and wife, Daisy, will soon celebrate their 70th Anniversary in September. Jeffers may well be the longest continuous subscriber to the Mountain Advocate. “We read the paper every week.” Jeffers said. Office Manager Mollie Hale confirmed Jeffers has been a subscriber since before she started keeping subscription records decades ago. “He made sure we sent the paper to him, even when he was spending the winter in Florida,” Hale said.