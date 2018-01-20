Log truck overturns at Trace Branch

A log truck turned over on Trace Branch Road off Highway 3440 on January 11, creating a splinter in the work day for some. “I was driving along and I slipped off the road then I hit the brake and flipped over,” said Walter Brown, the self-employed truck driver. Brown attributed the wet, slick road to the accident. It took crews multiple hours to flip the truck upright and clear the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the accident and no injuries were reported. Kentucky Commercial Vehicle Enforcement and Knox County EMS assisted at the scene. Photo by Tasha Stewart