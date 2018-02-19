Local who fled state captured

A Barbourville man is behind bars again after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident, fleeing the state and failing to appear in court.
On February 5, Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith and SGT Carl Bolton traveled to Fulton, Mississippi to pick up Antonio Lopez, 38, of Barbourville. They returned on February 6 and lodged Perez in the Knox County Detention Center.
Perez is allegedly responsible for causing an accident in January that ended with one woman in the hospital with serious injuries.
On January 20 at approximately 1:40 a.m., Knox County Deputy Andrew Lawson responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on KY 11 near Green Briar Hollow Road in Girdler. Police report a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Antonio Lopez, 38, of Barbourville, was traveling south on KY 11 when it crossed the centerline into the north bound lane of KY 11, striking a 2001 Jeep Cherokee driven by Tiffany Marcum Cummins of Manchester head-on.
