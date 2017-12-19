Local teens march for ‘Net Neutrality’

By TASHA STEWART
REPORTER
Local teens braved the snow on Saturday, December 9 to march around Barbourville in support of net neutrality laws.
“Net Neutrality is the set of laws regarding how the internet is distributed,” explained event organizer Kenrick Cox. “Ajit Pai, the current head of the FCC (Federal Communications Commission), is trying to remove these laws, this would allow internet service providers to charge for visiting sites such as YouTube or Facebook, or even completely block sites they don’t like by slowing down the connection so much that the site is unusable.”
Cox organized this march to inform the public about net neutrality, laws he states many are unaware of, and to make his voice heard before the upcoming FCC vote on December 14 which will decide the fate of net neutrality.
