Local pastor leads way in addiction recovery

A local pastor was on hand Friday to help announce Kentucky’s newest effort in battling the opioid addiction crisis. According to statistics from the state, Kentucky has the third highest drug overdose rate in the United States, and 80% of heroin users start out using opioid painkillers.
Pastor Scott Phipps of North Main Community Church, also Founder and Director of Hope City in Barbourville, spoke during Governor Matt Bevin’s press conference Friday afternoon announcing the launch of a new drug treatment helpline. The helpline is a joint effort between the Kentucky Justice Department, Operation UNITE and the Governor to help tackle the deadly addictions plaguing the state.
The content you are trying to view is available only to subscribers. Please log-in or go to Register to subscribe today!
Thank you.