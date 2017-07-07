Local man claims $225,000 lottery prize

A Knox County resident has stepped forward to claim Tuesday’s Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball prize.
Jack Ketchum claimed his prize of $225,000 from Kentucky Lottery officials. Ketchum purchased the winning ticket at Williams’ Stop and Go Market.
According to a release from Kentucky Lottery officials, Ketcham purchased five plays and chose to pick his own numbers. “I’ve got six grandchildren, all boys, so I used their birthdays,” Ketcham told lottery officials. Two of his grandsons share the same day.
In addition to matching four numbers and the Cash Ball number (line A), Ketcham also won $225 by having two numbers and the Cash Ball on another line (line D).
Ketcham is no stranger to the lottery. He and his wife owned Jack’s Stop N Shop in Barbourville where they sold lottery tickets for 23 years, until retiring six years ago.
The couple didn’t have any immediate plans on spending their winnings. “We’re just going to put it away for now,” Ketcham said.
The store that sold the winning Cash Ball 225 ticket was Williams Stop N Go Market in Barbourville. The store will receive a bonus of $2,252.25 for selling the ticket.