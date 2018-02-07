Library plans to move

Exciting changes are on the horizon for one of Knox County’s most popular establishments.
The Knox County Public Library Board of Directors voted to approve purchasing property to build a new state-of-the-art facility. While the purchase hasn’t been finalized yet, the vote to pursue the project was a major first step. Once the land purchase is complete, architects will be brought in to design the new facility. The project will be funded with grants as well as the library’s finances. The library has been saving money for years in anticipation of this project.
The future home of the library will be the property at the corner of College Street and Daniel Boone Drive, currently occupied by El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Knox Fitness. The future of these establishments is uncertain at this time.
