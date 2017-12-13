Let the Christmas Parties Begin

By Tasha Stewart
A holly, jolly time was had December 9 as ladies across Knox County gathered at Kristy Dean Cole’s house for her annual Christmas cookie party.
Those in attendance feasted on an array of treats, answered Christmas trivia and enjoyed each other’s company while the snow fell outside.
“People just don’t go out and mingle with their family and friends anymore like they used to,” said event goer Claudetta Warnock, who was happy to get out of the house and enjoy the festivities.
The content you are trying to view is available only to subscribers. Please log-in or go to Register to subscribe today!
Thank you.