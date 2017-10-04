With a 4-2 record that includes three consecutive wins, the Lynn Camp Wildcats are very happy with what they’ve accomplished thus far. But they also know those six games were nothing more than a tune-up for what really matters, which is district play that begins this Friday with a trip to Pineville.
Lynn Camp comes into the game on a 14-game losing streak against district opponents that dates back more than five years. The last time the Wildcats won a district game was October 5, 2012 against Berea.
But that was then and this is now, and the Lynn Camp program is leaps and bounds better than it has been during the drought. And if the Wildcats are able to play the way they have in the first half of this season, Harris is certain his team has what it takes to end the losing streak.
“Pineville is always a very strong competitor against us,” said Harris. “They always play well. Bart Elam always seems to have a pretty good game plan against us. And I expect the same this week.
“Pineville is a young team,” continued the Lynn Camp coach. “But they’ve got the ability to beat us if we don’t work hard and play our type of football.”
Lynn Camp did beat Pineville during the preseason in the SEKC Grid-O-Rama without Dalton Cook. But the standout running back and linebacker is now healthy, as is the rest of his teammates.
“We’re good to go. Everyone’s healthy and will be playing on Friday,” said Harris. “We’re blessed to be in that position going into district play.”
LC Wildcats ride three-game win streak into district play
