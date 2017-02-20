Lady Panthers head to district finals with win over Lady Tigers

The Lady Panthers punched their ticket to the district championship game and regions on Monday, February 20.
Knox Central faced off with Barbourville for the first round, which ended as a win for the Blue and Gold, 54-47.
Barbourville Junior Anna Daniels began the game with a two-point basket, where Central Senior Sydni Hammontree answered with two three-point shots.
The Lady Tigers took the lead two more times in the first quarter and began the second ahead by one. Barbourville kept the lead in the second until four minutes left before the half.
Central Senior Kammey Bargo got a steal and stepped up to the foul line to tie the two district teams up 16-16. Eighth grader Presley Partin gave the Lady Panthers a four-point lead, 21-17, before the half with a three-pointer.
At the six-minute mark of the third quarter, Daniels put Barbourville in the lead, 22-21, with a two-point field goal.
Central Freshman Ryleigh Swafford put the Lady Panthers back ahead with a rebound, a two-point basket, and a foul shot at 25-22. For the remainder of the game, Knox Central kept a lead within a 10-point deficit.
“Very proud of them. They don’t quit,” Lady Tiger Head Coach Brandon Simpson said, “They come to play almost every night.”
Daniels ended the game with 32 total points going 13 for 22 and ten rebounds.
Hammontree shot 16 points for the Lady Panthers, as well as earning Player of the Game.
“We will give our best effort, because these kids do not want to see this season to end and go into Region as the loser,” Lady Panther Head Coach Amanda Vermillion commented looking forward.
The Lady Panthers will be playing the Lynn Camp Lady Cats on Wednesday, February 22, at 7 p.m. at Barbourville High School for the 51st District Championship title.